Scattered showers and storms, then mainly dry overnight

A few scattered showers and storms are moving through south-central Tennessee and North Alabama this evening. Heavy downpours, gusty winds and some lightning may move through portions of the WAAY 31 viewing area. Rain and storm chances diminish after sunset. You can expect a mostly cloud night with lows dropping into the mid- to upper 60s.
More sunshine on Wednesday, though an afternoon shower or storm is not out of the question. Highs will reach the mid- and upper 80s throughout the rest of the workweek, with the strongest showers and storms expected Friday and Saturday. That will hold high temperatures in the lower 80s.
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Earl is holding in intensity as it moves north-northwest at about 5 mph. Maximum sustained winds remain at 65 mph, though Earl is still expected to become a hurricane later this week.
Hurricane Danielle continues to weaken, with maximum sustained winds dropping to near 75 mph. The storm is not a threat to land and is expected to slowly weaken for the next several days.
In the Pacific, Hurricane Kay is moving northwest near 14 mph. The hurricane is expected to pass to the west of the southern Baja California peninsula on Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mainly fry. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: West at 2 to 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Afternoon scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: West at 5 to 10 mph.