Scattered showers and storms stay with us Monday

Off and on showers and thunderstorms are expected for most of your Monday. The strongest storms will come in two waves, one in the late lunchtime hours and another wave after dinner.
Some storms this could become strong to marginally severe. The main threats with any storms today will be heavy rain and damaging wind gusts. High temperatures reach the upper 80s.
Spotty storms continue tonight and early Tuesday. Most spots will pick up between a half inch and one inch of rain over the next couple days.
The heat takes over for the remainder of the week. Highs surge into the mid and upper 90s through the weekend. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees each afternoon beginning Wednesday.
MONDAY: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: SW 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: W 5-10 MPH.