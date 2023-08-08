Scattered rain today before more severe weather returns on Wednesday

Scattered showers will continue to move through the area this afternoon but the rain is not severe and it will be out of our system by late afternoon. Your evening commute home should be dry. Cloudy skies will persist for the rest of the day which, coupled with the rain, will keep high temperatures well below average and sitting in the mid-80s.
Both Wednesday and Thursday bring risks for severe weather, Wednesday brings a level 2/5 risk while Thursday brings a level 1/5. Wednesday will feature scattered storms on and off throughout the day including through the overnight hours. Thursday's storms will be concentrated in the morning and afternoon.
Friday through Monday will feature midday showers and storms each day. High temperatures will sit near 90 for the remainder of the work-week and into the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: WSW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: SE 5 MPH.