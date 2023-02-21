 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scattered rain chances and possible record-setting high temperatures on their way

  • Updated
  • 0

Tuesday afternoon brings scattered showers along the I-65 corridor and some of our southern counties but these will turn to very isolated brief showers east of the corridor as we get closer to the early evening. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday Forecast

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs likely to break the record and sit in the upper 70s. The record in Huntsville is 77 degrees but StormTracker forecast has the high expected to be closer to 79. Thursday is a rinse a repeat essentially, with highs expected to tie the record at 83.

Wednesday late evening into Thursday early morning will have scattered showers in the forecast, yet again.

Friday brings highs much closer to average for this time of year, topping off in the upper 50s with scattered rain chances following into and through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you