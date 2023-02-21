Scattered rain chances and possible record-setting high temperatures on their way

Tuesday afternoon brings scattered showers along the I-65 corridor and some of our southern counties but these will turn to very isolated brief showers east of the corridor as we get closer to the early evening. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with highs likely to break the record and sit in the upper 70s. The record in Huntsville is 77 degrees but StormTracker forecast has the high expected to be closer to 79. Thursday is a rinse a repeat essentially, with highs expected to tie the record at 83.
Wednesday late evening into Thursday early morning will have scattered showers in the forecast, yet again.
Friday brings highs much closer to average for this time of year, topping off in the upper 50s with scattered rain chances following into and through the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray shower. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.