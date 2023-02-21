Scattered rain chances ahead of possible record-setting high temperatures

Tuesday afternoon brings scattered showers along the I-65 corridor and to some of our southern counties, but these will turn to very isolated brief showers east of the corridor as we get closer to the early evening hours. Tuesday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, with highs likely to break the record and sit in the upper 70s. The record in Huntsville is 77 degrees, but our StormTracker forecast has the high as closer to 79.
Thursday is essentially a rinse-and-repeat, with highs expected to tie the record at 83 degrees.
From late Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning, we'll have scattered showers in the forecast yet again. Friday brings highs much closer to average for this time of year, topping off in the upper 50s with scattered rain chances following into and through the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: SW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Stray showers. Lows in the low 60s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.