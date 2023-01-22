Scattered rain and possible flurries for a frigid overnight Sunday Forecast

Scattered showers will remain overhead through the wee hours of the morning. The overnight low temperature is going to fall to the mid-30sm meaning that some of our more mountainous regions or those in Southern Tennessee could fall to near freezing. This means that some flurries could create a light dusting overnight for some, but there will be no major impacts for anyone.
When you head out the door Monday morning, temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s, meaning you'll likely want to get out to the car early to scrape the windshield. Monday's high temperature will reach only to the upper 40s and we'll have a strong breeze with us all day, making conditions feel even colder. The silver lining is that we will have only partly cloudy skies all day.
Monday night brings temperatures below freezing, meaning that when you wake up Tuesday, temperatures will be right at the freezing mark. In the afternoon, we will warm to the mid-50s and have increasing cloud cover leading to heavy rain starting around dinnertime.
Heavy rain and some storms will be overhead the Valley overnight Tuesday and into about 6am on Wednesday. At present, the main severe weather threat is to our south, but this system is still days away, meaning that this could slightly change. Check back in throughout the day Monday for updated timing and impacts from your StormTracker Weather team.
TONIGHT: Scattered rain, possible flurries in far northern counties. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH. Chance of rain: 20%.
MONDAY: Dry, cold. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind: NW 10-15 MPH.