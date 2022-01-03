Scattered power outages after heavy snow in north Alabama

Some people woke up to power outages in North Alabama hours after a heavy snow blanketed the area overnight.
Huntsville Utilities Electric Operations responded to several lines down causing outages throughout Sunday night into Monday morning.
As of early Monday morning, the largest pockets of outages impacted up to 1,300 people in three separate areas of southeast Madison County.
Joe Wheeler EMC reported about 20 outages left just over 400 people without power.
Crews are working to get power back on to everyone as temperatures hover around the freezing mark.