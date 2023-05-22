Scattered dinnertime storms Monday, widespread rain Tuesday morning

Monday evening brings scattered rain and storms mainly to the Shoals area around dinnertime. While pop-up showers are possible all across North Alabama, the Shoals will see the heaviest of the storms lasting until bedtime.
In the wee hours of the morning, more rain and storms will move into our southeastern counties. This line will continue to track north meaning that by the time we all wake-up on Tuesday morning, much of North Alabama will be covered with rain and some isolated thunderstorms.
Tuesday's rain diminishes after lunchtime but we won't dry out completely until closer to dinnertime. Tuesday's high temperature will sit below average in the mid-70s.
Wednesday and Thursday feature mixes of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the low and mid-80s, respectively. Both Friday and Saturday have chances for lunchtime showers which will keep high temperatures slightly cooler and in the upper 70s.
Sunday, Memorial Day Monday, and the start of the next work-week will be dry and mostly sunny with high temperatures gradually increasing from 80 on Sunday to 88 on Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: E/SE 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Showers and one or two storms. Highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.