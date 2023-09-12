Scattered and severe storms possible on Tuesday

Tuesday brings scattered storms throughout the region with the strongest of the thunderstorms coming in the late afternoon and evening. Sand Mountain is in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather today with the biggest threats being gusty winds and localized ponding on roads. Storms will persist through the overnight hours, meaning the best way to stay safe is to download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App and have your notifications turned on loud so that we can alert you and wake you up should any severe thunderstorm warnings come to your area.
Wednesday brings mostly sunny conditions with high temperatures well below average and in the mid-80s. When you first wake up on Thursday, temperatures will be in the upper 50s. We'll keep mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the workweek with high temperatures staying consistent in the mid-80s.
Saturday brings isolated chances for afternoon thunderstorms but not all of us will see the rain, so I would not go cancelling your outdoor weekend plans just yet. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s and a nice breeze.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NNW 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the low 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: NNE 5 MPH.