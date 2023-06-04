Scatt'd rain continues Sunday night, with the first official heat wave in the books!

The first Valley heat wave of 2023 is officially in the books! Heat waves in our area happen after 3 consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures or higher. Friday's high was 91 at the Huntsville Airport. Saturday's was 94, and today, Sunday, reached to 90 even. This trend in the 90s is expected to continue for at least the next day or two.
Afternoon showers become more widespread in nature by late evening and remain overhead for some of us through bedtime. It will not be a washout but many of us will see brief periods of heavy rain and storms.
Monday morning features some isolated drizzle left over from the night before with wake-up temperatures in the mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies will take over by the afternoon. Some scattered storm chances return just before dinnertime. Monday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and dry from rain with highs near 90. Thursday has some brief rain in the forecast during the afternoon which will keep high temperatures from rising too high. We'll sit in the mid-80s for the heat of the day. Some isolated chances for rain return Saturday night into the wee-hours of the morning on Sunday. Our next best chances for all day rain will be Sunday and Monday.
TONIGHT: Mild, showers and storms continue. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: ESE 5 MPH.
MONDAY: Isolated AM rain, midday sun, PM scatt'd rain. Highs near 90. Wind: SSE becoming WNW 5-10 MPH.