 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison
County through 645 PM CDT...

At 613 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hazel Green, or over Meridianville, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel Green,
Harvest, Toney and Fisk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Scatt'd rain continues Sunday night, with the first official heat wave in the books!

  • Updated
  • 0

The first Valley heat wave of 2023 is officially in the books! Heat waves in our area happen after 3 consecutive days of 90 degree temperatures or higher. Friday's high was 91 at the Huntsville Airport. Saturday's was 94, and today, Sunday, reached to 90 even. This trend in the 90s is expected to continue for at least the next day or two. 

First official Valley heat wave of 2023, in the books

Afternoon showers become more widespread in nature by late evening and remain overhead for some of us through bedtime. It will not be a washout but many of us will see brief periods of heavy rain and storms.

Sunday Evening Forecast

Monday morning features some isolated drizzle left over from the night before with wake-up temperatures in the mid-60s. Mostly sunny skies will take over by the afternoon. Some scattered storm chances return just before dinnertime. Monday's high temperatures will sit in the upper 80s.

Monday Morning Forecast

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and dry from rain with highs near 90. Thursday has some brief rain in the forecast during the afternoon which will keep high temperatures from rising too high. We'll sit in the mid-80s for the heat of the day. Some isolated chances for rain return Saturday night into the wee-hours of the morning on Sunday. Our next best chances for all day rain will be Sunday and Monday.

TONIGHT: Mild, showers and storms continue. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: ESE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Isolated AM rain, midday sun, PM scatt'd rain. Highs near 90. Wind: SSE becoming WNW 5-10 MPH.

Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App from the Google Play or Apple stores

Recommended for you