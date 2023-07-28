Scammers target Huntsville renters, homebuyers

It's no secret Huntsville is one of the fastest growing areas in the country where people are seeking new places to live. However, with rental prices increasing and some homes hard to find, scammers are everywhere.
These dishonest people are going after people seeking a good place to stay.
The high demand for rental homes and apartments in Huntsville, and individuals looking to take advantage of those seeking a nice place run hand-in-hand.
Unfortunately, many wind up losing their money on so-called good deals.
One of our viewers thought she had found the perfect home on Facebook Marketplace in Meridianville.
She inquired and was told to send funds through a money app.
Fortunately, her financial institution along with old-fashioned gut feelings convinced her that this was a scam.
But there are families that were not so lucky who sent their hard earned money only to find out that they were not dealing with a landlord or rental company, but instead a scammer.
Linsdey George of the Better Business Bureau says this is becoming a frequent problem in the Tennessee Valley.
"It's definitely a frequent thing when it comes to movers or moving to a new city and relocating,” said George. “They find themselves looking at ads online and some of those ads are not legitimate. And they wind up wiring or transferring money to these individuals or the scammers, in this case. Whether it's through Paypal, Zelle or any type of money transfer apps. They say it's your deposit but they wind up not getting your money back."
Longtime broker Robert Taylor has encountered these crooks on a regular basis. He says the best thing to do is deal with a reputable realtor.
"It's understandable people are gonna look for a bargain that is too good to be true. But to avoid being scammed there's only one real way to do it,” said Taylor. “Go find a realtor. Know who you're dealing with. We've had some local scammers impersonate local real estate agents. Know who you're dealing with. Get one whose photo you can see.”
So don't let this happen to you.
Always be suspicious of rental listings if:
- The price of the property is much lower than similar homes or apartments.
- You can't go inside the home.
- The landlord wants a deposit before you meet in person.
- The landlord is out of town and has no time to meet you.
- A deposit is requested via money apps which are untraceable.
WAAY 31 called and texted one person's scam landlord, but no one returned our messages.