Scammers posing as Madison County bail bond business to steal money from elderly, loved ones

A local bail bonding company is warning of a new scam, where people are impersonating the business and asking for funds through a cash app.
The key to realizing this is a scam is the cash app portion, because legitimate bond companies say they will never ask for money through an app because they need to meet you in person before transferring any funds.
"Nobody is going to be contacting you from my company saying, you know, will you just wire me some money," says Bill Honea, the president of #1 Bail Bonding of Alabama.
That is exactly what some scammers are doing, calling people in Huntsville and claiming to be from #1 Bail Bonding of Alabama. They ask for money through a cash app like Venmo or Cash App to bail the victim's loved one out of jail.
"They're preying on elderly people, getting them to do a wire transfer to them with the intention of getting somebody out, and they never get them out," explains Honea.
He learned about the scam over the weekend, when the city's magistrate office gave him a call after someone was wondering why their loved one was still in jail when they thought they paid their bond through a cash app.
"The magistrate said legitimate companies don't do that, let me get hold of a company and let them know. So they called me and said is there anything going on? And I said we don't do that. And she said I didn't think you did, no company does," says Honea, recalling his phone call with the magistrate's office.
He says in order to bail someone out, the company has to have personal contact first.
"Any legitimate bail bonding company would have to meet the defendant or cosigner to get them out," explains Honea.
He is not worried about the scam negatively impacting his company, but he is worried about innocent people falling for a scam under his company's name.
"I hate that innocent people, especially elderly, are being abused," says Honea.
He says his company has been hit with scams in the past, but this is the first time scammers have used a cash app to get funds. He says that should be a red flag to anyone who does need to post bond.
The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 when something seems too good to be true, it usually is. They encourage everyone to do plenty of research before ever sending money over the internet.