Scammers pose as Madison County bail bond business to steal money from elderly, loved ones

A local bail bonding company is warning of a new scam in which scammers impersonate the business and ask for funds through an app.
The key to realizing this is a scam is the app, because legitimate bond companies say they will never ask for money through an app and need to meet in person before transferring any funds.
"Nobody is going to be contacting you from my company saying, you know, 'Will you just wire me some money?'" said Bill Honea, president of #1 Bail Bonding of Alabama.
But that is exactly what some scammers are doing, calling people in Huntsville and claiming to be from #1 Bail Bonding of Alabama. They ask for money through a mobile payment service like Venmo or Cash App to bail the victim's loved one out of jail.
"They're preying on elderly people, getting them to do a wire transfer to them with the intention of getting somebody out, and they never get them out," explained Honea.
He learned about the scam over the weekend, when the city's magistrate office gave him a call after someone was wondering why their loved one was still in jail when they thought they paid their bond through a mobile payment service.
"The magistrate said (to the victim), 'Legitimate companies don't do that. Let me get hold of a company and let them know,'" Honea said. "So they called me and said, 'Is there anything going on?' And I said, 'We don't do that.' And she said, 'I didn't think you did. No company does.'"
He said in order to bail someone out, the company has to have personal contact first.
"Any legitimate bail bonding company would have to meet the defendant or cosigner to get them out," explained Honea.
He isn't worried about the scam negatively affecting his company, but he is worried about innocent people falling for a scam under his company's name.
"I hate that innocent people, especially elderly, are being abused," said Honea.
He said his company has been hit with scams in the past, but this is the first time scammers have used an app to get funds. He said that should be a red flag to anyone who does need to post bond.
The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 when something seems too good to be true, it usually is. They encourage everyone to do plenty of research before ever sending money over the internet.