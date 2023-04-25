Scammers leaving concrete companies out thousands of dollars in Alabama

Scammers are targeting concrete companies across Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama and getting away with thousands of dollars in the process.
WAAY 31 spoke to the Alabama Concrete Industries Association on Tuesday about the ongoing issue.
"Of all the industries to scam, I would've never thought the concrete industry," Alabama Concrete Industries Association President John Sorrell said.
Sorrell says it's believed whoever is behind this scam is not local.
He says the scammer is advertising concrete on social media, primarily using Facebook, at a significantly lower price.
"Most commonly you see them advertise a yard of concrete," Sorrell said. "It will be $100. Sometimes it will be $120, but the price point is lower than what the ready mix producers of that given market are currently selling the product for."
Once an order is placed and payment is given, the scammer then orders the concrete from a real company using a fake credit card and false identification.
The concrete is delivered and the job is done.
"3 days later, 5 days later, 28 days later the actual owner of that credit card receives notice that there is a charge for ready mix on their statement," Sorrell said. "They immediately say what is this, I didn't order any concrete. They dispute that transaction with the credit card company. The credit card company would then go back and reclaim that money from the ready mix company."
Essentially leaving the reputable concrete company out of money.
"We're trying to require people to go on site to make a payment for concrete if you're paying with a credit card just to avoid any potential loss because we're looking at excess of $200,000 in basically lost concrete," Sorrell said.
Sorrell says someone in just about every major city in Alabama has fell victim to this scam including someone in Guntersville with a fraudulent charge of $12,000.
"My recommendation would be if you're doing work at your house and you needed concrete, we would recommend either you deal with a licensed contractor or a reputable concrete finishing company," Sorrell said.
Sorrell says if you feel you've been a victim of this scam to report it to your local law enforcement.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been made aware of this scam.
Sorrell says if it feels too good to be true, it probably is.