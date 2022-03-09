Scammer targets Alabama photographer's fundraiser for Ukraine

As Russia continues to cause havoc in Ukraine, many people here in the United States are raising funds for Ukrainians.
Beth Cowan Drake runs Alabama The Beautiful, showcasing breathtaking images of our state on Facebook. She previously worked closely with people living in Ukraine and was hoping her online following would help raise money for the country.
However, someone pretended to be her on Instagram. That unknown person took her name and profile image from Facebook, then attempted to scam people online.
"Oh, it's sickening, really," said Drake.
Drake said she has a personal connection to Ukraine.
"I used to work at a company called Oracle in the Silicon Valley, and they had developers, our entire base of development was in Ukraine," said Drake.
Many of the people she worked with daily and became close to are still working and living there.
"We're Facebook friends with each other, so I see their videos and their pleas for help and their concerns," said Drake. "They're people just like us. They have families, they have jobs and they have homes. They have children."
Her fundraiser supported United Help Ukraine and was made on her Facebook.
"The funds are being sent to help with medicine for those who have been injured or hurt," said Drake. "It's also going to help fund Ukrainians who have been displaced from their homes."
But someone created a fake Instagram account, twisting her intentions and taking her identity.
"I had gotten a couple of screenshots from one of my donors on the fundraiser, and he private-messaged me and sent me screenshots of the messages that he got from the fake account," Drake said.
One of the scammer's messages asked previous donors to donate again, this time in the form of an Amazon gift card.
"That's a clear sign of a scam, because once the scammers get the numbers back off of those card, they can run with it," said Elizabeth Garcia, CEO of the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama. "They've got the money, and you have no way of getting that money back."
Online scamming is at an all-time high.
"Scammers are very smart. They are very tech savvy," said Garcia.
Most people around the world are wanting to help Ukraine, but some people have poor intentions up their sleeve.
"You know it's a criminal act if they were going to be stealing funds," said Drake.
Luckily, the false Instagram account was shut down within an hour after she and her donors reported it.
But now, she wants others to be aware.
"I think there's always going to be scammers. You know, that's a part of social media. It's good, and it's evil," said Drake.
Find Drake's Facebook fundraiser on the Alabama the Beautiful page here. It will directly serve United Help Ukraine.
If you're ever second-guessing donating to a charity, go to give.org to check on its credibility.
Here are some other tips from the BBB to look out for when it comes to online scams:
Look for a verified badge on the person's profile
Try to find when the account was created
Watch for what you 'like' online, scammers will prey on what you like.
Lastly, stick with established charities.