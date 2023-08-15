Scam Alert: Funeral home scam targets grieving family members

In a disturbing new way to try to steal your hard-earned money, scammers are targeting grieving families.
They're doing so by pretending to work for a funeral home and say, unless more money is paid immediately, the funeral will be canceled.
"It's a really sad situation that scammers are actually preying on individuals who're grieving loved ones, but it's very important that you're aware this scam is happening so that you do not fall victim to it," North Alabama BBB Communications and Marketing Coordinator Lindsay George said.
The Federal Trade Commission first warned the public of this latest scam in June.
You can read the warning here.
If there was a Scammers Hall of Shame, the FTC says this one would make the Top 10 List.
Here are ways to avoid being a victim:
- Resist the pressure to act immediately
- Contact the funeral home you're working with directly
- Know how scammers tell you to pay
"A legitimate funeral home will not text you, email you or call you out of the blue requesting money from you," George said. "You definitely do not want to do a wire transfer, send money through Cash App, Zelle, Venmo or any form of payment that is not traceable. If you do send these payments, it's almost like sending cash. Once you do send that money it's like sending cash and there's no way to get it back."
Alabama Funeral Directors and Morticians Association President Kate Bushelon said she wants to encourage the public to never just send money to anyone and to never give out your personal information over the phone.
If you feel you've been scammed, you should report it to the BBB right away.
You can also report it to the Federal Trade Commission.