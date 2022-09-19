Say hello to the mid- and upper 90s, yet again

Hot and more muggy conditions stay with us here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee over the next few days.
Monday night will be pleasant overnight with lows in the upper 60s and a slight hint of a breeze.
Tuesday and Wednesday bring the hottest temperatures of the week with highs in the mid- and upper 90s! "Feels like" temperatures will be at or near the 100-degree mark both days, so make sure you keep the spare water bottle handy.
Highs in the 90s stay with us through the workweek, and it is the weekend before we feel temperatures in the upper 80s again. Summer's second wind should be ending shortly for us!
TONIGHT: Partly clear skies, still warm. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TUESDAY: Increasing clouds, still muggy, very hot. Highs in the mid-90s. Calm wind.