Saving money amid gas price hikes

As prices continue to surge, drivers may need some new ways to offset rising fuel costs.
Gas prices are on pace to reach numbers we haven't seen since 2008. That might mean altering some spending habits as well as changing daily routines.
Rhonda Newby says when she pulled into the twice daily gas station in Madison, she was not expecting prices to already reach nearly $4 a gallon.
Four dollars kind of, it hits hard," said Newby.
"This is just the start and we all know gas prices increase during the summer months anyway. So, how high this is going to go... people are going to have to adjust," she said.
It's adjustment that is more than just investing in new spending habits.
"When it does affect our employees the way that we are expecting it will, maybe readjust some schedules," said Newby.
Newby commutes 30 miles daily, five days a week from Athens to Madison for work. She says her job is seriously considering reestablishing a method many businesses embraced during the pandemic which is either reducing to a four day work week.
Another method is "the ones that can work at home like they did during Covid, we may start doing that as well," said Newby.
AAA spokesperson Clay Ingram says while carpooling to work remains as an efficient method for saving money, it's remote working that remains as the primary choice for those who have that option.
"That probably is one of the most popular choices that we’ve seen people make in an effort to save gas is just not getting in the car at all," said Ingram.
For those who don't have the luxury of working from home or cant carpool, Ingram also offered another option that is financially convenient.
"Public transportation is always cheaper in the long run then driving if it is something that is convenient for you," he said.
Newby says if the steep prices force her to stay home, it wouldn't bother her at all.
"Being with family, I love that. So, if I have to adjust to that, that’s great," said Newby.
Ingram also says ride shares such as Uber and Lyft are best used if you pair up in groups and split the cost which makes the service worth while.