Saturn IB removal process begins at Alabama Welcome Center on I-65

The U.S Space & Rocket Center announced work has begun to safely remove the Saturn IB at the Alabama Welcome Center at Ardmore.
According to USSRC Senior Director of Public and Media Relations Pat Ammons, the first step is to disconnect and remove the escape tower at the top of the rocket.
Some Alabama residents feel devastated to see the rocket go.
"It's just so sad to see a prehistoric rocket being scrapped,” said one child from Elkmont as he looked at the rocket Wednesday.
The rocket was designed and built at the Marshall Space Flight Center decades ago. For over 40 years, the rocket has stood at the welcome center off Interstate 65. It was cleaned and painted several times over the years, but constant exposure to weather outpaced preservation efforts. The rocket is now being removed since it poses a safety risk, with its support structure having deteriorated beyond repair.
Ammons says the project is expected to take four to five weeks to complete based on the current schedule. However, the USSRC says this timeline is dependent on many factors, including the weather.
