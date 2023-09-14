 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturn IB removal process begins at Alabama Welcome Center on I-65

  • Updated
  • 0
Dismantling Saturn IB

The U.S Space & Rocket Center announced work has begun to safely remove the Saturn IB at the Alabama Welcome Center at Ardmore.

According to USSRC Senior Director of Public and Media Relations Pat Ammons, the first step is to disconnect and remove the escape tower at the top of the rocket.

Dismantling Saturn IB

Some Alabama residents feel devastated to see the rocket go.

"It's just so sad to see a prehistoric rocket being scrapped,” said one child from Elkmont as he looked at the rocket Wednesday.

The rocket was designed and built at the Marshall Space Flight Center decades ago. For over 40 years, the rocket has stood at the welcome center off Interstate 65. It was cleaned and painted several times over the years, but constant exposure to weather outpaced preservation efforts. The rocket is now being removed since it poses a safety risk, with its support structure having deteriorated beyond repair. 

Saturn IB rocket at I-65 rest stop

The Saturn IB rocket has stood tall at the Ardmore Welcome Center on Interstate 65 in North Alabama. But after years of wear and tear on the structure, officials say it's time for the rocket to come down and something else to go up in its place. 

Ammons says the project is expected to take four to five weeks to complete based on the current schedule. However, the USSRC says this timeline is dependent on many factors, including the weather.

PREVIOUS: I-65 rocket to come down, a potential replica could be on the way

PREVIOUS: U.S. Space & Rocket Center in charge of laying down Saturn IB rocket for NASA to remove

PREVIOUS: Why the Saturn IB rocket off I-65 can't be repaired

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you