Saturday's sun gives way to Sunday's brief rain

Another beautiful North Alabama and Southern Tennessee weekend is on tap for us!
High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s this weekend with a hearty helping of sunshine and a nice breeze. Perhaps the best news of all is that the dew points have dropped dramatically, meaning that our conditions will be significantly less muggy!
Sunday bring morning rain for some of us. This band of showers will start in Southern Tennessee in the wee hours of the morning and move south throughout of Alabama counties as we head towards breakfast. Many of us will be dry starting in the late morning but all of us should be dry starting in the late lunchtime hour.
Monday brings the start of what is officially the fall-feeling temperatures! Humidity will be low, the sun will be high in the sky, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s and perfect for a pumpkin patch visit all week!
Tracking the Tropics
Tropical Storm Ian is the next system to watch in the Atlantic. Impacted areas right now are in Aruba, Bonaire, and Curacao. Heavy rains are likely to spread into Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba in the coming days. It is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength starting on Tuesday Evening.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: E at 5 to 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Chance of rain and storms before lunchtime. Sunny afternoon. Highs in the mid-80s. Rain chance: 30%. Wind: SW at 5 to 10 MPH.