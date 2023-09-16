Saturday's storms lead to Sunday's sunshine

The Tennessee Valley will remain mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms dying off as we head towards bedtime. Wake-up temperatures on Sunday will sit in the low 60s and we'll be feeling more like Fall than like Summer.
Sunday's high temperature will sit in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and nice breeze. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid-50s and that's where they'll stay for breakfast on Tuesday as well. The pattern of sunshine, lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-80s with lower humidity continues for the remainder of the work-week and even the weekend ahead.
Our only chance for rain this week is a slight one. Isolated showers are possible on Friday afternoon, but it will be just some spots of patchy drizzle and most all of us will end up staying dry throughout the day.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers & storms early. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: NW 5 MPH.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: NW 5-10 MPH.