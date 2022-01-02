Saturday storms cause damage in North Alabama

The New Year’s Day storms caused building damage, flooding, driving dangers, power outages and more.
Here are some of the reports, photos and videos:
Huntsville Utilities: In total, there are 11 poles down, 3 lines reported down, and 1 line reported to be hanging low in Hazel Green.
7:40 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Office: The areas of Charity Lane and Nix Road are CLOSED for traffic at this time due to storm damage. You will need to choose an alternate route if you are in these areas. We will update you when we have further details.
From Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Roof damages to homes on Charity Lane— Walmart, Hibbett’s Sporting Goods and the Verizon Store has structural damage. Power lines and poles are down in these areas so avoid the area if all possible.
Sheffield Utilities: Our crews are out working to restore damage caused by today’s storms. We still have a significant number of customers out of power in the Leighton area. This will be an extended outage for some in that area as we have multiple poles down around Shaw Road. Thank you for your patience as our crews work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.