Saturday storms cause damage in North Alabama

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet
and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim,
or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters,
stop, turn around and go another way.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 615 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.4 feet early
Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 03/08/1941.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...

* Until 500 AM CST.

* At 146 AM CST, Gauge reports and radar trends indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain have pushed Indian Creek above
flood stage to around 7.9 feet. Flash flooding is occurring at
this time near Indian Creek and will continue through 3 AM CDT.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Gauges reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northwestern Huntsville, Madison, Redstone Arsenal, Triana,
Marshall Space Flight Center and Harvest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 AM CST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch,
with localized amounts up to two inches.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM CST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions may develop this evening and
overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered.

&&

Saturday storms cause damage in North Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0

The New Year’s Day storms caused building damage, flooding, driving dangers, power outages and more.

Here are some of the reports, photos and videos:

Huntsville Utilities: In total, there are 11 poles down, 3 lines reported down, and 1 line reported to be hanging low in Hazel Green.

7:40 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Office: The areas of Charity Lane and Nix Road are CLOSED for traffic at this time due to storm damage. You will need to choose an alternate route if you are in these areas. We will update you when we have further details.

From Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Roof damages to homes on Charity Lane— Walmart, Hibbett’s Sporting Goods and the Verizon Store has structural damage. Power lines and poles are down in these areas so avoid the area if all possible.

Sheffield Utilities: Our crews are out working to restore damage caused by today’s storms. We still have a significant number of customers out of power in the Leighton area. This will be an extended outage for some in that area as we have multiple poles down around Shaw Road. Thank you for your patience as our crews work to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

