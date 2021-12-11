Saturday storms blow roof off Florence business

The storms across North Alabama on Saturday morning caused major destruction to a business in Florence.
The roof of the Global Fire Sprinklers office was blown off.
Josh Moore, Operations Manager for Global Fire Sprinklers, told WAAY 31 while it's unfortunate what happened to the office, he's thankful it happened when it did.
“It’s devastating for everybody, but we’re just blessed nobody got injured," said Moore. "Happened early this morning.”
Moore said about 6 a.m. Saturday, he was made aware of the damage left behind to the office.
Shortly after, Moore and his coworkers made their way to start cleaning up.
"We’ve got a good group of team members that we’ve come together and we’re in the process of moving everything out, moving our material and office equipment out and everything," he said.
Moore said he's worked for the company for about 17 years.
“We’ve been in this building for a long time, so I mean, it is a little sentimental to us, but you know, God works in mysterious ways," said Moore.
This isn't the first time a storm has caused significant damage to one of their buildings. There was a similar situation at the Global Fire Sprinklers office in Tuscaloosa years ago.
Even with this new setback, Moore is still in high spirits.
"We’re ready for the challenge and we’ll be fine and we’ll be up and running in a few days," he said.
The building is going to need plenty of repairs, but Moore said all that's left for them to do, is take things one day at a time.
The office is relocating across the street until the repairs are made.