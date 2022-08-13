Saturday starts off a picture-perfect weather weekend!

Less humid air has moved into the area providing slight relief from the seasonably warm temperatures in the low 90s that will stay with us through this weekend.
While one or two of our counties east of I-59 have a slight chance of seeing a stray shower today, the vast majority of North Alabama and Southern Tennessee will remain completely dry this Saturday with mostly sunny skies overhead.
A nice northerly wind around 10 MPH will keep conditions comfortable for any weekend plans you may have!
This break in the humidity is short lived. Daily chances for afternoon pop-up showers and storms return Monday but no day this week is expected to be a washout. A passing frontal boundary will provide this week's best chance for storms Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will be slightly cooler starting on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant breeze. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low in the upper 60s. Wind: NE - E 10 MPH.