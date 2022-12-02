Saturday marks 30 years since the first text message was sent

The quickest form of long distance communication turns 30-years-old on Saturday.
A text message was first sent Dec. 3, 1992.
It's hard for some people to imagine a time where our cell phones weren't in our hands and our fingers weren't tapping away at the screen.
All generations are now using this ever-changing technology.
"Merry Christmas" was the first greeting ever sent via text message.
"That was a long time ago though, really," said Joyce Long, a 80-year-old Huntsville resident. "You think 90s were like yesterday but it wasn't."
Some people vaguely remember the 90s and some people don't all.
In fact many people weren't even born yet.
"That was a long time ago," said Olivia Abney, a 17-year-old Madison County resident.
She was born in 2005.
In this day in age, all ages use texting, voice memos and now emojis as a form of quick savvy communication.
"it's easier than calling people," said Abney. "I can text my mom and be like I need this, or I can text someone are you at school today?"
Since the 90's the idea of sending a text has expanded for teens and even elders today. In 2022, a form of texting comes in several ways.
"I have Instagram and Snapchat and Instagram you can direct message people so if you like something they posted, or on their story, you can reply to them," said Abney.
For Long it gives her the opportunity to stay in touch with friends and family, but she opts for a much bigger screen than what existed in the 90's.
"What I like the most is Facebook because I have friends all over the place and that's the only way I can keep up with them," said Long.
Who knows where the next 30 years will take us.
It all started in 1844, when the first Telegram was sent. Those words read "What hath God Wrought." Times have clearly changed.