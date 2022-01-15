Saturday is last day to sign up for Obamacare

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm to impact the Tennessee Valley tomorrow...

A strengthening winter storm will move eastward across the Tennessee
Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy
rainfall to the region from late this afternoon through early Sunday
morning. As cold air wraps around this system, rain will initially
begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with
this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through the late
morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from
southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours
should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries.

Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are
possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. Higher
accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and
southern Middle Tennessee, where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo
further revision in future forecast updates. Please keep checking for
updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving
conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM CST SATURDAY TO 8 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained east to northeasterly winds of 20-25 MPH with
gusts of 30-35 MPH expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 8 PM CST Saturday through 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles, especially those
traveling on north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible to
impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Saturday is last day to sign up for Obamacare

  • 0
Nurses

Hospital nurses working

Saturday is the last day to sign up for Obamacare!

"We're in a really uncertain time," Christine Linke Young said.

She serves as the deputy assistant to the President for Health and Veterans Affairs. She basically leads the efforts to implement policies related to health care like getting more people to sign up for health insurance.

"We are breaking enrollment records because coverage is more affordable than ever before," Young said.

Anyone who doesn't get insurance from their jobs or other federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid is eligible to sign up for a plan with the Affordable Care Act.

So far, more than 14 million people across the country including 200,000 from Alabama have signed up online at Healthcare.gov.

"There are high quality health insurances plans that cover doctor's visits, hospitalizations, medications, the ER," Young explained.

Plans also cover COVID costs for testing, vaccinations, doctor's visits and hospitalizations.

Young says 4 out of 5 people can find plans for less than $10 a month.

"Thanks to a new law passed by Congress," Young said.

She explained the new law is saving people $200 a month compared to a few years ago.

However, that could change as the COVID relief package aid expires after this year. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan would extend the subsidies through 2025, but that plan is still stalled in the Senate.

Still, Young hopes everyone who is eligible takes advantage of the plan now.

"We believe the people want and need the security of affordable health insurance," Young said.

If you enroll by the end of the day Saturday, coverage starts on February 1st.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com