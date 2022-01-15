Saturday is last day to sign up for Obamacare

Saturday is the last day to sign up for Obamacare!
"We're in a really uncertain time," Christine Linke Young said.
She serves as the deputy assistant to the President for Health and Veterans Affairs. She basically leads the efforts to implement policies related to health care like getting more people to sign up for health insurance.
"We are breaking enrollment records because coverage is more affordable than ever before," Young said.
Anyone who doesn't get insurance from their jobs or other federal programs like Medicare and Medicaid is eligible to sign up for a plan with the Affordable Care Act.
So far, more than 14 million people across the country including 200,000 from Alabama have signed up online at Healthcare.gov.
"There are high quality health insurances plans that cover doctor's visits, hospitalizations, medications, the ER," Young explained.
Plans also cover COVID costs for testing, vaccinations, doctor's visits and hospitalizations.
Young says 4 out of 5 people can find plans for less than $10 a month.
"Thanks to a new law passed by Congress," Young said.
She explained the new law is saving people $200 a month compared to a few years ago.
However, that could change as the COVID relief package aid expires after this year. President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan would extend the subsidies through 2025, but that plan is still stalled in the Senate.
Still, Young hopes everyone who is eligible takes advantage of the plan now.
"We believe the people want and need the security of affordable health insurance," Young said.
If you enroll by the end of the day Saturday, coverage starts on February 1st.