Saturday brings the heat and the chance for some storms

*Heat Advisory in effect for all of North Alabama except Jackson and DeKalb Counties noon through 8 pm Saturday*
A few areas of some patchy fog this morning. This afternoon there will be a chance we see a few storms. If that happens, there will be a low threat for damaging wind gusts. Heavy downpours and lightning will be most likely. Prior to potential storms, conditions could get dangerously hot with forecast heat index values in the 100-110 range.
Sunday is more likely to be dry with nothing more than isolated afternoon showers expected. Forecast highs are in the low 90s while the heat index should climb to the 103-108 range for locations that stay dry.
Forecast highs will climb to the mid 90s Monday. A cold front is expected to move through late Monday and will pose a low threat for producing strong storms. Current model guidance keeps many dry though. Behind the front will be a breath of fresh air with much lower humidity, sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. A few storms are possible, some strong. Highs in the low 90s. Wind: W/SW 5-10 MPH. Chance of rain 40%
TONIGHT: Any storms will be ending. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: S 3 MPH.