Satirical sticker at North Alabama gas pumps bringing problems for gas station owners

As gas prices surge, some people are voicing their concern with a satirical sticker at the pump.
That small sticker is causing big problems for local gas stations. It is a picture of President Biden pointing to the high dollar sign and saying 'I did that' underneath. While it may seem like a funny political message to some people, the gas stations could be fined for vandalism.
"I take off 5 or 6 a day from our different pumps," says Perry Cagle. He's the assistant manger of the Exxon off Highway 72 in Athens.
As gas prices keep climbing, Cagle says the stickers are rising up with them.
"I got one here, it's the 'I did that' and then they put it by the pump and it's supposed to be that Joe, President Biden, is causing the gas to go up," he says.
The satirical joke is turning away some costumers.
"I have had one or two people come in here and complain about it," says Cagle.
Not only that, but the stickers could cost his locally owned station a corporate fine.
"The point of the matter is it's causing issues for us because we get points taken off if our corporate comes by and does inspections they do," Cagle explains.
He says he is all for people voicing their political beliefs, just not at his workplace.
"Put it on your car, put it on your house. Don't vandalize private property," he says.
He adds that the person who the message is meant for will likely never see it.
"Joe Biden doesn't own this station and he's not going to come by and fill up his tank and see that sticker and say 'oh man I should've lowered gas prices today!'" says Cagle.
For those upset about high gas prices, the spokesperson for AAA says one way to help lower the price is to price shop.
That means filling up at the cheapest station in your area, rather than the most convenient or the one that you are used to.
Clay Ingram from AAA says oil companies rely on people going to the most convenient station, and that is why they are able to increase their prices.
"We need to send a message to everybody that we're buying the cheapest priced gas, and when we don't these stations get higher and higher," explains Ingram.
He says by going one to two miles out of your way, you could save up to 30 cents a gallon if you pay attention to the prices. The more people who go to the cheaper stations, the more pressure there is for other stations to drop their prices as well.