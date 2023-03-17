 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 29 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Saturday night through Sunday
morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

Sara Evans, Randy Travis, Gretchen Wilson, more join George Jones tribute in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
George Jones

George Jones recorded more than 160 charting singles during his career, including "Golden Ring" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today."

 @TheGeorgeJones on Facebook

More stars are coming to Huntsville to pay tribute to country music legend George Jones.

The Von Braun Center released this updates for the show on Friday (the same day tickets went on sale):

“Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,” which will include performances by Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Jamey Johnson, Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Mark Chesnutt, Michael Ray, Sam Moore, Tanya Tucker, Trace Adkins, Tracy Byrd, Tracy Lawrence, Travis Tritt and Wynonna is only getting bigger!

The special event, which is being filmed for television, will take place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama, on Tuesday, April 25, with the addition of Aaron Lewis, Charlie Starr of Blackberry Smoke, Dillon Carmichael, Gretchen Wilson, Joe Nichols, Randy Travis and Sara Evans.

“I am so thankful to the loyal fans of Country music. George’s music still lives on and I am so honored that so many of George’s fellow artists and friends have agreed to come celebrate him,” says Nancy Jones. “This special night would not be the same without so many people doing what they do best – from the producers of the show to the artists bringing their voices to the fans buying the tickets.”

With the recent configuration of the stage and production, the producers of the show are able to release around 300 tickets. Those tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 17 at 10:00 a.m. (CT) through Ticketmaster and the Von Braun Center Box Office.

In addition, the Nancy Jones VIP dinner the night before the concert event at the Von Braun Center will include appearances by Grand Ole Opry stars Randy Travis and Jeannie Pruett, songwriter of "Choices” and “I Don’t Need Your Rockin’ Chair” Billy Yates, Tony Jackson and others to be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are $200 and will include a sit-down meal, as well as a photo opportunity with Nancy Jones.

“Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,” is sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms, Joe From Texas, Breland Homes, Bud Light, Fourth Capital Bank, The Broadway Group, Blaster Chemical, Bar-B-Cutie Smokehouse, All Access Coach Leasing, Encore, Coca Cola, Tazikis Mediterranean Café, Sweet Sensational, and Biscuit Belly.

“Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,” is being promoted by Mike Smardak of Outback Presents. The television special is being produced by Luke Pierce and Ben Haley of WORKS Entertainment, Greg Hall of TH Entertainment and executive produced by Nancy Jones and Kirk West for No Show Productions.

