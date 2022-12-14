Sandy Hook parents push for changes in the decade since the school shooting

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro. * WHEN...From Thursday morning to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Water floods a large field on the upstream left bank and is flooding large portions of the downstream left bank. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 8.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 18.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.9 feet on 01/15/2020. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&