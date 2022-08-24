Scottsboro Starbucks employees shocked by result of voting to unionize

Some Starbucks workers in Scottsboro are shocked after their vote to unionize came out as a tie.
"That was not at all what we expected," said Carla Gonzalez, a barista.
On Tuesday, current and former Starbucks employees waited on pins and needles for the vote to be counted.
Gonzalez said the team was supposed to get a Zoom link to a livestream. The livestream would've shown the results being counted, but the team was never connected.
In the late afternoon, an organizing partner alerted the Starbucks team that there was a tie in the votes to form a union.
"We wanted to make a union because we were really tired of being treated unfairly," said Gonzalez.
"Not having enough hours, people having to decide on whether they wanted to pay rent or buy food — we were getting tired of not having enough people on the floor."
Gonzalez is now worried the process moving forward will be prolonged by the split vote. She said Starbucks does not want any of their locations to unionize.
Weeks prior, members of the team in Scottsboro voted using mail-in ballots.
"Scottsboro Alabama Starbucks United" is a group of partners coming together to, "create a better and healthier work environment." That's according to the group's Facebook page.
In early June, the Scottsboro Starbucks announced efforts to unionize.
The announcement came after a Starbucks in Birmingham successfully voted to unionize in May. That vote was 27 to 1.
In a letter to Starbucks Support President Howard Schultz, partners in Scottsboro said the Starbucks in Birmingham inspired the store's push for change.
According to Starbucks Workers United, of the 19 Starbucks that closed in recent months, 42% had union activity.