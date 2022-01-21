Marshall County Coroner’s Office announces new chaplain service for families, first responders

After receiving more calls in general and more calls about traumatic deaths, a local coroner’s office has decided to create a chaplain division to help families and first responders.
The Marshall County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday announced its new Chaplain Division, led by Boaz Church of God’s Zach Stanford.
Unexpected, traumatic or violent deaths “can cause a great need in our county and communities for someone to help these families during these tragic times,” the Coroner’s Office said in a statement. “Chaplains will work to provide counseling, guidance and someone to just listen when needed.”
The division will also serve the first responder community by helping them with physical and mental health issues they may face after responding to a tragic death.
“These individuals see the worst in our community but maintain their composure and push those emotions to the side so they may continue serving our county,” the office said, adding chaplains will be trained to gather a better idea of what first responders face and how they can help.
The Coroner’s Office said Stanford will serve as lead chaplain within the division, a role through which he will train, organize and lead other chaplains as the division grows.