Marshall Co. resident battling septic runoff, litter from drug rehab center on neighboring property

A Marshall County man claims septic runoff from a drug rehabilitation center is polluting his yard with trash, septic runoff and debris.
The Life House Deliverance Center operates in the outskirts of Arab and is a faith-based, 15-month drug recovery center with court-mandated and voluntary patients.
Ed Hart said he has been struggling with the center next door for some time. He has had surveyors come out to mark property lines so the center would remove trash and even a wrecked vehicle that had been pushed onto his land. He's also had to deal with dogs that roam the neighboring property and that killed some of his chickens; a patient who attempted to break into his vehicle; and a stench that is potent on dry days.
Hart said the center's septic tank began overflowing into his driveway in July 2022. There are puddles of wastewater on the center's property and trenches that have been hand-dug to divert the flow away from the buildings.
The Marshall County Health Department said the issue with the tank is that the large number of people living on the property is more than a typical tank can handle.
The department estimates 28 to 40 people are living at the complex, which only has four bedrooms between the main house, the smaller back house and the camper.
With no zoning laws limiting residential occupancy in Marshall County, the department said it can't do anything about the number of people staying at the center.
Pastor Derek Sherrill, one of the center's founders, said he has been quick to action with the complaints from Hart.
"We have jumped right on top of it, because we believe in what we do here, and we believe in the relationships of the community, (which) is why we stay as effective as we are," Sherrill said.
The center received a legal notice to fix the tank, but Sherrill said they are still waiting on plans from an engineer for the new system that will have to be installed to support the number of occupants.
Hart said he can't imagine how the living situation benefits a resident's recovery.
"To add on living on top of a septic tank that's leaking, plus being put into a place like sardines, cannot help their situation," Hart said.
Sherrill said he does not believe the septic leakage is a hazard to the residents at the shelter or the condition of the rest of the property. He said that all of these complaints and issues distract from their work here, which he said is trusted by officials from across the state.