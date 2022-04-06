Sand Mountain Showdown with Alabama, Jacksonville State canceled due to severe weather threat

The Sand Mountain Showdown softball game in Albertville between Alabama and Jacksonville State set for Wednesday has been canceled.
This is due to the threat of severe weather in North Alabama, according to the University of Alabama. on for 6 p.m. April 6.
The game originally was scheduled for March 30 but postponed to Wednesday after last week's severe weather threat.
Now, the game will not be rescheduled this spring. It may be played in the fall, according to Alabama Softball.
Tickets refunds can be issued HERE
