Sand Mountain Showdown expected to bring financial gains

The city of Albertville could be seeing some financial gains thanks to a big softball game coming in March.
Albertville will be hosting the Sand Mountain Showdown at Sand Mountain Park. It's a matchup that will feature Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama.
Aside from satisfying the hunger of sports fans in the community, this event has the potential to have a significant economic impact on Marshall County.
"The two most prestigious programs in the state are Jacksonville State and the University of Alabama," said Patrick O’Brien, general manager at Sand Mountain Park.
Sand Mountain Park hosting two prominent softball programs is a vision that has morphed into a reality.
"We felt that we had first-class facilities — some of the top softball facilities in the entire country," O'Brien said. "It made sense to go after two of the premier programs in the country, and we made it happen."
More than 2,000 people are expected in the stands for the ball game.
"When people come to Sand Mountain Park and the city, a lot of people are going to be coming from out of town," O'Brien said. "So, they will need to stay in hotels, they will shop at local restaurants, local gas stations and what that does is generate significant economic impact for the city of Albertville and for the entire county."
Philip Formby, director of operations at Sand Mountain Park, said ticket sales will likely be their biggest source of revenue from the event. Not only will there be tickets to the game, but both teams have agreed to host batting practices that will be open to the public, he said.
"We are going to open the gates around 3:30 that afternoon for a 6 o’clock game," Formby said. "We expect food and beverage sales to increase for that as well, because we'll have the spectators buying food and beverage for probably close to five or six hours."
O’Brien said he has high hopes that this event will be meaningful for the park and the community.
"It’ll be significant for a one-day event," he said. "It’s a Wednesday night, where hotel room bookings are typically maybe little slower, and it’s in March."
For anybody looking to purchase tickets to the big game, tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday. Click here to learn more.