San Francisco 49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium, police say

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 4.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CST Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding of mainstem rivers is possible, along with
significant rises on area creeks and streams. Localized areal and
flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas, in Alabama, Cullman, DeKalb,
Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle
Tennessee, Franklin TN, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

San Francisco 49ers fan in coma after assault outside SoFi Stadium, police say

A San Francisco 49ers fan is in coma after an assault outside the SoFi Stadium, police say. SoFi Stadium is seen here on Wednesday.

 Ryan Kang/AP

A man wearing a San Francisco 49ers jersey was assaulted outside the SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on Sunday and was later placed in a medically induced coma, police said.

An Oakland, California, resident was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by paramedics after they received a 911 call around 4 p.m. reporting an injured man in the parking lot, Lt. Geoffrey Meeks of the Inglewood Police Department told CNN on Wednesday.

At the time of the apparent assault, San Francisco was facing off against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

"Based on (the paramedic's) initial medical assessment, they rushed that victim to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center for emergency medical care," Meeks said, where he "quickly underwent surgery."

Meeks said police were not initially made aware of the incident, but were later called by hospital staff who reported that the victim had "injuries consistent with someone who had been physically assaulted."

Inglewood detectives were dispatched to the hospital but were unable to interview the victim as he had already been placed in a medically induced coma, Meeks said. Police were told by the attending physician that the man suffered from injuries to the face and upper body, said Meeks.

"Detectives are actively treating this as an assault investigation," Meeks said, and are currently working to obtain and review surveillance footage from near the scene of the assault.

