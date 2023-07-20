San Diego Comic-Con moves ahead without its usual star power

 Skip to main content
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY...

At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern
Huntsville, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross
Roads, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In
Huntsville, Maysville and Ryland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

San Diego Comic-Con moves ahead without its usual star power

  • Updated
  • 0
San Diego Comic-Con moves ahead without its usual star power

(From left) Kevin Feige, Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, director Cate Shortland and Rachel Weisz at the San Diego-Comic Con panel for 'Black Widow' in 2019.

(CNN) — The time has come for the comic book-loving, cosplay-clad San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) attendees to flock to sunny southern California for the 2023 convention – but this year is looking just a tad different.

The con comes as Hollywood is at a standstill with the industry’s unionized actors and writers on strike after negotiations with the major studios and streamers on new contracts fell apart.

With these strikes, there are rules that members have to follow – including being prohibited from participating in promotional events and conventions, according to SAG-AFTRA’s FAQ page – and the effect of these rules will certainly be felt this weekend at the celebrated fan convention.

The Wrap reported in June that Marvel Studios is bowing out of presenting a panel or any of their usual Hall H fanfare this year (Hall H is the 6,500-seat convention hall that hosts the biggest and buzziest panels). Marvel’s panels are usually the most anticipated, and con-goers would have perhaps gotten a first look this summer at the studio’s upcoming projects including “The Marvels,” “Agatha: Coven of Chaos” and “Deadpool 3.”

James Gunn, the newly minted co-CEO of the Warner Bros.-owned DC Studios, replied to a commenter earlier this month on his Instagram page saying that he won’t be at Comic-Con this year either, adding “but probably next year.” So, it looks like there won’t be any big Warner Bros. or DC Studios Hall H presentation this year, either. (CNN and DC Studios are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Last month, it was widely reported that other studios such as Universal Pictures, Lucasfilm, Legendary Entertainment, Sony Pictures and Netflix are following suit by opting out of this year’s SDCC.

Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, however, confirmed in an Instagram post last week that she’ll be in San Diego this weekend, this time as an author of her graphic novel “Mother Nature,” and is slated to participate in a discussion for “Mother Nature” on Friday.

SAG-AFTRA announced on Thursday that the union’s national executive director, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, will be participating in a panel discussion on Saturday about artificial intelligence, a contentious topic that became a large part of why the writers and actors went on strike.

Crabtree-Ireland will be joined by a handful of voice actors to discuss “the hazards and opportunities AI presents, how the union is approaching the issue, the laws surrounding this new technology, and its role in the strike,” according to the announcement.

Ultimately, the lack of big panels, buzzy parties and a who’s-who of celebrities running around San Diego’s Gaslamp quarter may come as a bit of a relief for SDCC loyalists who will face less crowds, shorter lines and more access to limited edition items found in the aisles of the sprawling exhibit hall.

Attendees will also have a plethora of non-celebrity related panels and workshops to jump into throughout the weekend, and the incredible cosplay that was undoubtedly worked on all year long can finally be shown off.

San Diego Comic-Con kicks off on Thursday and will run through Sunday at the San Diego Convention Center.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

