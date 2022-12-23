Samsung recalls more than 660,000 washing machines after fire hazard reports

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Life threatening wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero, mainly in the higher elevations. Other locations will reach zero to 10 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Through noon CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate layered clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&