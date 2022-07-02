Sam Murphy wins 2022 Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic

Decatur’s Sam Murphy rallied from a rough first round to capture the 2022 Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic title on Saturday.
Murphy shot a 73 on Wednesday but bounced back with rounds of 66, 64 and 67 to finish at 14-under par.
“[I] just got comfortable,” Murphy said. “I’ve played here maybe two times in the past six months so that was kind of a knock a little rust off and once I did that I started kind of catching the groove.”
Hartselle High School alum Ryley Heath lead for the first three rounds, entering Saturday tied with Murphy at 10-under.
The club members went shot for shot until the ninth hole, when Heath’s tee shot hit a tree. He would recover but bogeyed the hole and dropped a stroke.
With the lead, Murphy took over on the back nine, building a four-stroke lead as he teed off on the 18th.
The Louisiana Tech star sunk his final putt to capture the Spirit of America title a year after finishing second.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted and I finally got it,” Murphy said of the win.
But this wasn’t just any ordinary win for Murphy. Raised on the course his grandfather once owned, Murphy called the title one of his m
“We live in his old house on the 15th green and I was kinda sitting outside and I was like, ‘You know what, even though he’s not here anymore it's still kinda, I mean it's home,’” Murphy explained. “It’s very special.”
Heath, who finished second at 10-under, didn’t go home empty-handed. He was awarded the team trophy for Jacksonville State University’s team.
With another strong finish in the tournament he grew up watching, Heath says he’ll be back in 2023.
“Of course, I think next year will be my year.”