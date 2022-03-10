Salvation Army of the Shoals hosts giveaway for rural residents in need

As inflation and record-high gas prices continue to plague people all over, one organization is working to make sure no town is left behind.
The Salvation Army of the Shoals wants to make sure small towns with limited resources are getting the help they need during tough economic times.
That work includes the Sacks of Love Giveaway. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had nearly 400 bags of canned goods, along with some blankets, to help families in need.
The Salvation Army of the Shoals covers Franklin, Lauderdale and Colbert counties.
They say because so much of their community outreach happens within city limits, they wanted to make sure that rural areas didn't feel neglected.
"I feel like it's a blessing for someone to come in and give you something to keep you warm, give you something to fill you up with, some food. That's a blessing," said Susie Allen, a resident of Leighton.
With inflation reaching a 40-year high and gas prices being the most expensive they have been in U.S. history, Allen was grateful for the help.
"Thank you so much," she said. "'Cause it's a lot of us. We really need the food, we need the help, we need all kinds of help and we need assistance, 'cause the way time is now."
Daniel Jones, a cadet with the Salvation Army, was one of many in Leighton, providing a much-needed service to the community.
"Just seeing the joy on people's faces, just the love for the community. So, it's just ... I love it. I'm glad to be here, definitely," said Jones.
Jones shared what it meant to be able to give back during one of the most difficult economic times this country has ever seen.
"It's everything. Like, that's what I feel, that's one of the biggest things that led me to towards the Salvation Army, was seeing their mission of being able to help people without discrimination, just going to them and giving whatever their needs are and then it's all in Jesus' name. So, yeah, man, it means everything," said Jones.
The majority of those in need are senior citizens who may struggle leaving the small town of Leighton, a quiet town which is void of its own gas station and supermarket.
Allen said this town desperately needed the Sacks of Love Giveaway.
"It's a small town, you know? And, we don't have ... a lot of revenue coming in here. So, we need whatever help we can get," said Allen.
The Salvation Army of the Shoals is working to visit other rural areas in Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties to continue assisting those who may have trouble visiting the main office in Florence.