Salvation Army of the Shoals hosts giveaway for rural residents in need

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Thursday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 12/04/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM CST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Rain late Friday evening is expected to change over to
all snow quickly around midnight. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 2 inches are expected in most areas. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph are expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama.

* WHEN...From 9 PM Friday to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Flash freezing of previously fallen
rainfall or melted snow is possible and could add to the
hazardous wintry conditions underneath snowfall accumulations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Salvation Army of the Shoals hosts giveaway for rural residents in need

  • Updated
  • 0
The Salvation Army

As inflation and record-high gas prices continue to plague people all over, one organization is working to make sure no town is left behind.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals wants to make sure small towns with limited resources are getting the help they need during tough economic times. 

That work includes the Sacks of Love Giveaway. The Salvation Army of the Shoals had nearly 400 bags of canned goods, along with some blankets, to help families in need.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals covers Franklin, Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

They say because so much of their community outreach happens within city limits, they wanted to make sure that rural areas didn't feel neglected.

"I feel like it's a blessing for someone to come in and give you something to keep you warm, give you something to fill you up with, some food. That's a blessing," said Susie Allen, a resident of Leighton.

With inflation reaching a 40-year high and gas prices being the most expensive they have been in U.S. history, Allen was grateful for the help.

"Thank you so much," she said. "'Cause it's a lot of us. We really need the food, we need the help, we need all kinds of help and we need assistance, 'cause the way time is now."

Daniel Jones, a cadet with the Salvation Army, was one of many in Leighton, providing a much-needed service to the community.

"Just seeing the joy on people's faces, just the love for the community. So, it's just ... I love it. I'm glad to be here, definitely," said Jones.

Jones shared what it meant to be able to give back during one of the most difficult economic times this country has ever seen.

"It's everything. Like, that's what I feel, that's one of the biggest things that led me to towards the Salvation Army, was seeing their mission of being able to help people without discrimination, just going to them and giving whatever their needs are and then it's all in Jesus' name. So, yeah, man, it means everything," said Jones.

The majority of those in need are senior citizens who may struggle leaving the small town of Leighton, a quiet town which is void of its own gas station and supermarket.

Allen said this town desperately needed the Sacks of Love Giveaway.

"It's a small town, you know? And, we don't have ... a lot of revenue coming in here. So, we need whatever help we can get," said Allen.

The Salvation Army of the Shoals is working to visit other rural areas in Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties to continue assisting those who may have trouble visiting the main office in Florence.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

