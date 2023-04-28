Sales tax on groceries could be cut down to 2%

You could see your sales tax on groceries cut in half.
All 35 members of the state senate are sponsoring or co-sponsoring a bill to gradually decrease sales tax on groceries from four percent to two percent.
Customers outside of the Dollar General on East Limestone Road say there aren't many other grocery stores around the area.
They say this bill will help many people who live in areas like these.
“Really everything is so far," said Ashley Webster who lives in a Limestone County food desert.
She says it can be challenging coming to this Dollar General.
Alabamians like her are why Senator Andrew Jones presented a bill to repeal half the states sales tax on groceries.
“I represent a lot of areas that have trouble getting access to fresh produce and fresh groceries. This will help. A lot of those folks, they go out of town, they go somewhere and they stock up you know for every couple weeks or every month and bring back lotta groceries. That’s a big bill. Obviously, helping to decrease that helps those people who tried to just put food on table," said Sen. Jones.
According to Sen. Jones, the bill could save families up to $250 per year. That is great news for Webster.
“I think it’s good. That’ll at least save me the gas to go and get the groceries," she said.
That is also music to the ears of Athens resident, Teri Stanley.
“That’s great. Especially the people that live out here, just for the simple fact that groceries have gone up and I feel like it would save some people that maybe can’t get to Walmart in the city or Publix in the city, that have to go to grocery stores like this. I think it will help out a lot," said Stanley.
The road to a 2% sales tax on groceries is expected to be gradual.
If the bill is passed, you would see your sales tax decrease by half a cent as of Sep. 1.
Sen. Jones says the best case scenario would be for the state to reach the 2% tax rate could be, “three more years after that. That’s if the economy continues chugging along at a good pace and we have that positive growth in the education budget," said Sen. Jones.
Due to the cost of food has been so high, people say they will take what they can get.
"Yeah, I think that’s great. Any amount of money you can save is wonderful," said Stanley.
Sen. Jones says they're hoping to get this bill in committee as soon as possible.
He says with so much support, he feels they have as good of a shot as ever to get this bill passed.