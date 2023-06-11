 Skip to main content
Sailors test their skills at the BCSA Mayor's Cup

mayors cup

Source: Browns Creek Sailing Association 

Sailors from across North Alabama put their skills to the test on Lake Guntersville in the inaugural Mayor's Cup Regatta hosted by Browns Creek Sailing Association.

Nearly two dozen competitors spent Saturday afternoon on the course located near City Harbor. Fellowship and awards were presented by the Mayor on the boardwalk later in the afternoon.

mayors cup

Chris Edwards, Zach Lawson & Greg Greg Bennett. 

Adult Races

  • 1st Place- Zach Lawson
  • 2nd Place- Greg Bennett
  • 3rd Place- Chris Edwards
mayors cup

Top three in the kid's race.

Kids Races

  • 1st Place- Katelyn Craig
  • 2nd Place- Sophia Church
  • 3rd Place- Isabella Lackey
mayors cup

The winners with Guntersville Mayor, Leigh Dollar at City Harbor. 

Click here to learn more about North Alabama's sailing community.

mayors cup

The inaugural Mayor's Cup at Lake Guntersville 

