Sailors test their skills at the BCSA Mayor's Cup

Sailors from across North Alabama put their skills to the test on Lake Guntersville in the inaugural Mayor's Cup Regatta hosted by Browns Creek Sailing Association.
Nearly two dozen competitors spent Saturday afternoon on the course located near City Harbor. Fellowship and awards were presented by the Mayor on the boardwalk later in the afternoon.
Adult Races
- 1st Place- Zach Lawson
- 2nd Place- Greg Bennett
- 3rd Place- Chris Edwards
Kids Races
- 1st Place- Katelyn Craig
- 2nd Place- Sophia Church
- 3rd Place- Isabella Lackey
Click here to learn more about North Alabama's sailing community.