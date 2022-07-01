Safety tips for those shooting fireworks Fourth of July weekend

The Fourth of July holiday is upon us.
Although many people are expected to celebrate this weekend, it's important to remember if you're going to shoot fireworks, safety is the top priority.
Brandon Sivley of the Decatur Fire Department provided plenty of tips for people to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend.
He said shooting fireworks is a bit riskier this time of year due to the dry wave that we are dealing with in North Alabama.
"This time of year is a burn ban. Especially in a dry season like this, that level heightens. So we’ll see more calls coming in, typically during the Fourth of July," said Sivley.
Here are a few firework safety tips from Decatur Fire and Rescue:
- Make sure your ordinances allow for fireworks.
- Have an ample supply of water on hand.
- Make sure adults are lighting the fireworks.
- Do not light fireworks while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Although inflation has had a major impact on the country, employees of firework supermarkets say people are still out purchasing fireworks and business is pretty much on par to previous years.
Expect your usual crowd of people to be out and about shooting off fireworks.
Just remember, if you are going to shoot fireworks, practice those important safety tips previously mentioned.