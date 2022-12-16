 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Marshall, Madison and
Jackson Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 PM CST Friday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 6.8 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Safety tips as sub-freezing weather approaches

  • Updated
  • 0
Space heater
MGN

The threat of dangerously cold sub-freezing temperatures is upon us next week.

Everyone should take precautions to stay as safe as possible especially with so many traveling before Christmas.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the most important thing for everyone to do next week is to pre-plan by looking at weather and conditions ahead of time.

Webster spoke about to prepare yourself for this weather both while at home and on the road.

Beginning with travel tips, Webster says whether traveling long distance or making routine stops locally, keep essential items with you in your vehicle.

That includes: water, blankets, emergency lights (not including your cell phone) as well as phone chargers.

If you're taking prescribed medication, keep that handy as well.

Webster also says when driving in these conditions, let people know where you are going and keep them updated on your whereabouts.

Webster also provided safe ways to properly heat your home during this cold stretch.

He says for anyone using a space or electric heater, make sure it is kept a safe distance from anything combustible, do not use extension cords.

Most importantly, he says do not run your generator anywhere that is enclosed and make sure it’s in a well ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

"That’s what we see, one of the predominantly dangerous issues and it will kill people before they even know that they’re dying," said Webster.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you