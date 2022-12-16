Safety tips as sub-freezing weather approaches

The threat of dangerously cold sub-freezing temperatures is upon us next week.
Everyone should take precautions to stay as safe as possible especially with so many traveling before Christmas.
Don Webster with HEMSI says the most important thing for everyone to do next week is to pre-plan by looking at weather and conditions ahead of time.
Webster spoke about to prepare yourself for this weather both while at home and on the road.
Beginning with travel tips, Webster says whether traveling long distance or making routine stops locally, keep essential items with you in your vehicle.
That includes: water, blankets, emergency lights (not including your cell phone) as well as phone chargers.
If you're taking prescribed medication, keep that handy as well.
Webster also says when driving in these conditions, let people know where you are going and keep them updated on your whereabouts.
Webster also provided safe ways to properly heat your home during this cold stretch.
He says for anyone using a space or electric heater, make sure it is kept a safe distance from anything combustible, do not use extension cords.
Most importantly, he says do not run your generator anywhere that is enclosed and make sure it’s in a well ventilated area to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
"That’s what we see, one of the predominantly dangerous issues and it will kill people before they even know that they’re dying," said Webster.