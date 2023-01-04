Safety remains top of mind for many in football community after Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Medical personnel administered nearly 10 minutes of CPR to Hamlin as they fought to keep him alive following his collapse on the field.
After this frightening experience, safety at local football games is at the top of many people's minds.
"We saw on Monday night that your life can actually be in danger," said Rayfield Ragland, a Shoals resident who has trained more than 1,100 young athletes.
He believes CPR certification ought to be mandatory for all youth league coaches.
"If you’re taking a kid through physical activity during the summers and you don’t have anyone there that can administer CPR, and you have to wait on an ambulance to get there because there’s nobody around who knows CPR, that child is in trouble," said Ragland.
Kinte Welch is president of Decatur City Youth Football. He is also the defensive coordinator at Austin High School. He said, in his league, they always have someone around who is CPR certified.
During practices, it’s just the coach. However, on game days, they must have an emergency medical technician present. Welch said his 10-and-under team uses Austin High School’s athletic trainer.
“You can’t start a game on Saturdays without having them there. If you’re at a league that does not require that, then that puts you in a different liability. But for us and even insurance purposes, we have to have those things," said Welch.
Although Welch is doing the best he can with his league, Monday night’s incident has him wanting even more safety protocols in place, like having an EMT available during youth league practices.
"I’m going to address it with our athletic director here at the school system and see what we can work out with that, because I think this situation that happened Monday, I think it’s going to open a lot of eyes and a lot of protocols going forward," said Welch.
He said the biggest hurdle will be funding. However, he said he will do the best he can to increase safety measures.
It's a bit of a different story for high school football. According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, all coaches must be CPR certified.
There are also other certifications that coaches must go through. Those include first aid training, a concussion course, learning how to use an automated external defibrillator, a heat-related illness prevention course and a course on sudden cardiac arrest.
Welch said at the beginning of a season, every coach knows their role in case of an emergency.
"What we have is an emergency action plan. With that plan, we have different coaches that are delegated to do different things," he explained. "For example, if it happens at practice, our trainer immediately goes into action. We have one coach, his job is to right then call 911. It’s a thing we go over at the beginning of the season, 'Hey, this is your job, and this is what happens.'”
Welch said there is both a trainer and a doctor on staff at every high school football game. Monday night's incident showed how much of a blessing doctors can be in a situation much like that, he said.