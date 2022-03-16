Safety recall issued for wooden toddler walker due to potential choking hazard

A recall alert has been issued for a wooden activity toddler walker after multiple reports of the wheels and hardware falling off, posing a choking hazard for children.
The B. toys Walk 'n' Learn is a wooden toddler walker with yellow sides, multicolored activity features on the front and blue wheels. Distributor Maison Battat Inc. said they received six reports about the wheels and attachment hardware, including one report of a child putting a detached metal nut in her mouth.
About 17,200 of the wooden activity toddler walkers were sold in the U.S. at Targets stores and online through Target and Amazon from September 2020 through November 2021. Affected product numbers are BX2008, BX2095 and BX2126.
Battat is asking consumers to immediately take the recalled walkers away from young children and either tighten the wheels themselves or contact Battat for a free repair kit. The kit includes four new wheels plus the tools and hardware needed to install them.
For more information on the recall, click here. To contact Battat for a free repair kit, fill out the form here, email recalls@battatco.com or call 1-844-963-2479 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.