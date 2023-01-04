Safety concerns rise during football games after Hamlin's cardiac arrest

As of now, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during the Monday night football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Medical personnel administered nearly 10 minutes of CPR to Hamlin as they fought to keep him alive.
After this frightening experience, safety at local football games is at the top of so many people’s mind.
"We saw on Monday night, that your life can actually be in danger," said Rayfield Ragland. A Shoals resident who has trained over 1100 young athletes.
He believes CPR certification for all youth league coaches ought to be mandatory.
"If you’re taking a kid through physical activity during the summers and you don’t have anyone there that can administer CPR and you have to wait on an ambulance to get there, because there’s nobody around who knows CPR, that child is in trouble," said Ragland.
Kinte Welch is the president of Decatur city youth football. He is also the defensive coordinator at Austin High School. He says in his league they always have someone around who is CPR certified.
During practices it’s just the coach. However, on gamedays they must have an EMT present. Welch says his 10 and under team uses Austin high school’s athletic trainer.
“You can’t start a game on Saturdays without having them there. If you’re at a league that does not require that, then that puts you in a different liability. But for us and even insurance purposes we have to have those things," said Welch.
Although Welch is doing the best he can in his league, Monday night’s incident has him wanting even more safety protocols in place. Like having an EMT available during youth league practices.
"I’m going to address it with our athletic director here at the school system and see what we can work out with that because I think this situation that happened Monday, I think it’s going to open a lot of eyes and a lot of protocols going forward," said Welch.
He says the biggest hurdle with that is funding. However Welch says he will do the best he can to increase the safety measures.
It's a bit of a different story for high school football here in Alabama.
According to the Alabama High School Athletic Association, all coaches must in fact be CPR certified.
However, there are some other certifications that coaches must go through.
These coaches must complete the following courses:
First aid course
Concussion course.
CPR certification with AED training.
Heat illness prevention course.
Sudden cardiac arrest course.
Welch says at the beginning of a season every coach knows their role in case of an emergency.
"What we have is an emergency action plan. With that plan we have different coaches that are delegated to do different things. For example, if it happens at practice, our trainer immediately goes into action. We have one coach, his job is to right then call 911. It’s a thing we go over at the beginning of the season, ‘ hey this is your job and this is what happens,’” said Welch.
Welch mentions at every football game, there is both a trainer and a doctor on staff. He says Monday night goes to show how much of a blessing doctors can be in a situation much like that.