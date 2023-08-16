Safety concerns of speeding through school zones arise in North Alabama

WAAY 31 went to work after a viewer notified us Monday that the school zone lights outside of Madison Crossroads Elementary School were not flashing when they were supposed to.
The Madison County School District told us there was an equipment malfunction last week but it has since been fixed. Their operations team double checked the lights outside of Madison Crossroads Elementary and says they are functioning properly.
Now some people living near the school zone want to see more drivers obey the school zone speed limits.
Thomas Ritchie lives almost directly across the street from Madison Crossroads Elementary and says he sees out of control speeding in the school zone.
Ritchie said, “I work from home, I am very thankful to be working from home, but I see speeders constantly. It’s rampant and out of control in my opinion.”
He feels that the frequent speeding on Pulaski Pike Road is a community concern.
Ritchie said, “They should be very concerned. I am, I don’t have kids, I’m concerned for other people’s kids.”
He feels that a bigger law enforcement presence could deter people from speeding near Madison Crossroads Elementary.
“More police officers, more patrols, I honestly believe that would help,” said Ritchie.
The Madison County School District says student safety is a priority and that there are always school resource officers and patrol units on Pulaski Pike Road during school zone hours.