Safety at sporting events a concern as high school football season begins in North Alabama

It's one of the most exciting times of the year in North Alabama as high football season kicks off later this week.
However, coaches and referees need parents’ help to make sure games remain safe for everyone involved.
The safety of children, coaches and officials is on everyone's mind after the tragic incident in Texas on Saturday, in which a youth football coach was killed during a football game.
Here in North Alabama, officials say parents' behavior has increasingly gotten worse at sporting events and is taking a huge toll on referees.
"You definitely noticed the parents a lot more nowadays," said Huntsville referee Trey Bankhead.
Bankhead has been officiating for 10 years.
He said more parents have felt an increasing need to announce their displeasure with officials, which sometimes means getting physical with referees.
"I had a parent tell me to meet him in the parking lot. I mean, I was a 16-year-old kid, and he was a grown man," he said.
Mark Russell, the executive director for the Huntsville Sports Commission and current high school football official, said troubling behavior toward officials has led to a referee shortage.
"It’s hard to get people to come out anymore because of a lack of respect for officials, and we’re trying to flip that around and treat the officials with more respect," said Russell.
He believes the way referees are treated will hurt youth sports in the long term, if not corrected quickly.
"We just have to respect the game. If we do that, everything will be fine," said Russell. "People will want to officiate. So many people want to be a part of the game. I think the parents have good intentions at heart. They just don’t recognize, a lot of times, their actions hurt the game."
Although Bankhead may not feel his safety is compromised, he does understand certain officials may need an extra layer of protection once games end.
"We do have female officials. We do have officials that might be a little bit elderly or whatnot that might not be able to take care of themselves as well as somebody like myself," said Bankhead. "The safety for officials is something that’s been preached about a good bit of times to us through our association."
Russell said parents need to always ensure they’re on their best behavior, not only for kids but for the coaches' and referees' sake.
He said respect is a top priority, and everyone should come out to games with the primary goal of enjoying the sport and having a great time.