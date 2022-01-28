 Skip to main content
..Very Cold Air Expected Late Tonight Into Saturday Morning Across
Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee...

An arctic front is expected to move south through the area tonight.
Behind this front, very cold air is expected to move into northern
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Temperatures will fall off
into the mid teens to lower 20s late tonight into early Saturday
morning. Northerly winds of around 15 mph with gusts between 20 and
30 mph will help to drive wind chill values into the single digits to
around zero degrees in the higher elevations of southern middle
Tennessee and northeastern Alabama after midnight into the morning
hours on Saturday. Make sure to protect pipes and bundle up if
outside during this time.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Locations at higher elevations have already seen
around a half an inch to an inch and additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch is possible. Most areas at lower
elevations will only see a dusting to around a half an inch
accumulate.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Madison, Marshall, Jackson and DeKalb
counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Slippery road conditions will be likely at higher
elevations on the Cumberland Plateau, Lookout Mountain, and
Sand Mountain. Elsewhere there may be a few slick spots, mainly
on bridges and overpasses.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Safely preparing your home for freezing temperatures

  • Updated
  • 0
Freezing temperatures overnight can cause a major threat inside your home.

Fortunately, there are a number of ways to prevent your pipes from freezing and prevent the costs tied to such a situation. Steve Vinson, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, said if your pipes freeze, it can cost anywhere from hundreds to a couple thousand dollars.

Here are some ways to avoid that:

  • Turn on faucets to have water moving through your pipes
  • Leave on a faucet that’s near an external wall
  • Don’t turn any outside faucets on
  • Disconnect hose pipes
  • Open cabinets and pantries to keep air circulating

If pipes do freeze, there's a chance they can be thawed out and good to go in less than half an hour, Vinson said. However, if they crack, then you have a new headache on your hands.

"I’ve seen Sheetrock fall, furniture destroyed, property destroyed, due to frozen, busted water line,” said Vinson.

Preventative measures should be taken until the freezing temperatures let up.

Staying warm safely

When temperatures drop and people look for ways to stay warm, the risk for house fires goes up, too.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue said after unattended cooking, space heaters are a leading cause of house fires — typically because they were left on or near flammable objects.

To avoid fires, space heaters should be away from bedding, clothing and carpets. They can be used in the home; it is just a matter of using one safely.

Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett of Huntsville Fire and Rescue recommends everything is about 3 feet from a space heater. He also advised against using an oven or stove to heat the home.

"You don’t want to do that,” said Bennett.

Before leaving home, make sure space heaters are turned off and unplugged.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

