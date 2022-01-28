Safely preparing your home for freezing temperatures

Freezing temperatures overnight can cause a major threat inside your home.
Fortunately, there are a number of ways to prevent your pipes from freezing and prevent the costs tied to such a situation. Steve Vinson, president of Mr. Rooter Plumbing, said if your pipes freeze, it can cost anywhere from hundreds to a couple thousand dollars.
Here are some ways to avoid that:
- Turn on faucets to have water moving through your pipes
- Leave on a faucet that’s near an external wall
- Don’t turn any outside faucets on
- Disconnect hose pipes
- Open cabinets and pantries to keep air circulating
If pipes do freeze, there's a chance they can be thawed out and good to go in less than half an hour, Vinson said. However, if they crack, then you have a new headache on your hands.
"I’ve seen Sheetrock fall, furniture destroyed, property destroyed, due to frozen, busted water line,” said Vinson.
Preventative measures should be taken until the freezing temperatures let up.
Staying warm safely
When temperatures drop and people look for ways to stay warm, the risk for house fires goes up, too.
Huntsville Fire and Rescue said after unattended cooking, space heaters are a leading cause of house fires — typically because they were left on or near flammable objects.
To avoid fires, space heaters should be away from bedding, clothing and carpets. They can be used in the home; it is just a matter of using one safely.
Assistant Fire Marshal Trent Bennett of Huntsville Fire and Rescue recommends everything is about 3 feet from a space heater. He also advised against using an oven or stove to heat the home.
"You don’t want to do that,” said Bennett.
Before leaving home, make sure space heaters are turned off and unplugged.